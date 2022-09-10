Commissioner cancels staff’s holidays to help flood victims

PESHAWAR – Commis­sioner Peshawar Divi­sion, Riaz Mehsud spent a whole day with the people affected by flash floods in Charsadda dis­trict and ordered the cancellation of weekly offs of the administrative staff to provide urgent assistance and relief to the affectees, said a press release issued here.

During his stay in Charsadda, the Commis­sioner directed the ADC Nowshera to pay regu­lar visits to the affected localities of Charsadda and provide relief goods to the affected people at their doorstep. He also re­viewed the relief activi­ties carried out by the dis­trict administration and non-governmental organ­izations and inspected the distribution procedures of the relief goods.