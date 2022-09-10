Commissioner cancels staff’s holidays to help flood victims
PESHAWAR – Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud spent a whole day with the people affected by flash floods in Charsadda district and ordered the cancellation of weekly offs of the administrative staff to provide urgent assistance and relief to the affectees, said a press release issued here.
During his stay in Charsadda, the Commissioner directed the ADC Nowshera to pay regular visits to the affected localities of Charsadda and provide relief goods to the affected people at their doorstep. He also reviewed the relief activities carried out by the district administration and non-governmental organizations and inspected the distribution procedures of the relief goods.