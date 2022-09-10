Committee constituted to address Chinese IPPs’ concerns

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday formed a committee comprising of representatives from Finance & Power Divisions and CPEC to hold meetings with Chinese IPPs on regular basis to address and resolve their concerns.

Finance minister presided over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs, at Finance Division. Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Tariq Fatmi SAPM, Zafaruddin Mehmood SAPM, Secretary Power, CEOs of Chinese IPPs and senior officer from Finance and Power Divisions attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared that CPEC is a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed resolve of the present government to provide all kind of facilities to Chinese investors. He further assured the Chinese IPPs authorities to address and resolve their concerns immediately. The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed their satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has also held a meeting with a delegation of Asia Infrastructure and Investment Bank headed by Ms. Supee Teravaninthom, DG (Investment), at Finance Division. Senior officers from Finance Division also participated in the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the delegation from AIIB and shared with the delegation about the currently undertaken budgetary and fiscal measures and apprised them about the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure. The finance minister also apprised the delegation about the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan.

Ms. Supee Teravaninthom appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. She highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s financial support and cooperation to Pakistan. In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude to AIIB delegation for their support.