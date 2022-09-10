News Desk

Court releases written verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference

An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Saturday released the written verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

In the verdict, the court said that since under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Act, 2022, it was no more authorized to conduct trial in the case; therefore, it was sending the reference back to the NAB chairman for filing it in the relevant forum.

The court also directed the defendants to appear in the forum.

In its verdict, the AC also directed both Shehbaz and Hamza to deposit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million each.

Accepting PM Shehbaz’s plea, the court appointed Anwaar Hussain Advocate as his pleader since Nawaz Chaudhry Advocate, his former pleader, had been appointed assistant advocate general.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had a few days back recused itself from hearing the case.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza are facing the allegation of building a nullah at state expenses.

