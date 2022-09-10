Court seeks comments from Director FIA on money embezzlement
MUZAFFARGARH – A local court sought comments from Director FIA Multan over plundering money through forged text being forwarded on petitioner’s mobile number.
According to petition filed by Muhammad Sharif Saggu through lawyer Shakir Hussain Sikhani to Justice of Peace as he received text from unidentified number to submit $ 500 for receiving $ two millions from USA.
He said he was urged by the fraudster to distribute 70 percent of the proposed money among widows and needy people with 30 percent of the remaining to keep with him as honorarium for serving the humanity.
He said he was resident of local village and surviving as simple man