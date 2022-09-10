Court seeks comments from Director FIA on money embezzlement

MUZAFFARGARH – A local court sought comments from Director FIA Multan over plundering money through forged text being forwarded on petition­er’s mobile number.

According to petition filed by Mu­hammad Sharif Saggu through law­yer Shakir Hussain Sikhani to Justice of Peace as he received text from un­identified number to submit $ 500 for receiving $ two millions from USA.

He said he was urged by the fraud­ster to distribute 70 percent of the proposed money among widows and needy people with 30 percent of the remaining to keep with him as hono­rarium for serving the humanity.

He said he was resident of local vil­lage and surviving as simple man