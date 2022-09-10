Our Staff Reporter

CTD Sukkur arrests two alleged terrorists

SUKKUR – The Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur during a raid near Khairpur arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit.
The CTD spokesperson, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that two terrorists identified as Aziz Domki and Mitha Khan Makki were arrested. Both suspects received terrorism training in Afghanistan and were involved in anti-state activities, the spokesperson added.
The arrested men were experts in IED and explosive material installation. The CTD Sukkur has claimed that the suspects were also involved in brainwashing common citizens in different cities and facilitating them to go to Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.
The alleged terrorists were also involved in the supply of explosive material to different parts of Sindh province, according to CTD Sukkur.

