CTP launch operation against encroachments, illegal parking near Holy Family Hospital

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear roads near Holy Family Hospital in New Town Circle.

According to a CTP spokesman, the New Town Circle incharge lunched an operation and issued 107 challan slips to traffic rules violators including drivers of taxis, rickshaws and private ambulances besides issuing warnings to several encroachers.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad. The team also removed encroachments from surrounding area of the hospital to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the encroachers and violators of parking rules.

He said the CTP personnel had been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

The CTP were trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments, he added.

The aim is to clear roads near the hospital