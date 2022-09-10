Dadu: Police foils bid to break Ring Bund near Peer Shakh

Police has foiled a bid to break Ring Bund near Peer Shakh, police officials said here on Saturday.

“Four policemen were injured in clash with the miscreants trying to break the embankment,” SSP Dadu Irfan Sammo told media.

“The breach has been plugged with heavy machinery to prevent the water advancing towards Dadu,” district police official said.

“We will stake our lives to save Johi and Mehar towns,” Dadu SSP further said.

The police official, however, didn’t identify the culprits involved in the incident, neither told about arrests by police in the incident.

Johi city is facing a threat of deluge as unidentified men made a breach in the Johi Branch in flooding, it emerged on Saturday.

The town’s hundreds of residents are trying to plug the breach on their own to save the city from sinking in floodwater.

It is pertinent to mention here that the water level in Sukkur and Guddu barrages in upper Sindh is going down rapidly, however, high flood flow in Indus is currently passing through Kotri Barrage.

