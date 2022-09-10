Disease Spreading

After endless bouts of rain, and the mismanagement of overflowed and stagnant sewage water, Karachi is experiencing an uncontrolled spread of diseases lie diarrhoea, dengue fever and malaria. The city has become the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, each of which contributes to the public’s deteriorating health. Needless to say, a large-scale fumigation campaign should be carried out by the provincial government while the authorities also work at water management.

According to recent reports by the Sindh health department, at least 2825 dengue cases have been registered, out of which 2462 are from Karachi alone. Health experts have so far warned that most ill patients are in critical conditions and abundant resources—including platelets and medicines—are needed for their treatment. The people of Karachi are already inconvenienced by other problems like flooding, increased criminal activities, shortages of medicines as well as poor infrastructural development and maintenance. The risk of catching dengue and malaria, both of which are preventable diseases, has made their quality of life much worse.

Another factor that must be taken into consideration with the spread of such diseases is the cost of treatment. Most that are well-off economically can afford to take preventative measures like frequent fumigation, using repellent and getting good quality treatment. The masses do not have this luxury; they are more prone to catching the viruses, and with one unit of mega platelets costing at least Rs.30,000 to 40,000, most treatment options are unaffordable for them. The repercussions of poor water management, deteriorating sanitation standards and excessive flooding is always borne by the poorer segments of society and it is time that the government steps in to prevent further damage.

As of right now, many are complaining that no measures have been taken by departments to solve this issue. Insecticide sprays have not been carried out and figures of authority seem to be quiet when it comes to endorsing awareness about the spread of these diseases. No action is being taken to funnel out the stagnant water either. In such a situation, the public must assume such responsibility themselves and use repellents, mosquito nets and insecticide sprays to keep themselves safe. Meanwhile, the government should be reminded of the responsibility they have towards its people and carry out city-wide and frequent fumigation.