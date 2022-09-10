Eight including street criminals, drug peddlers held: Police

KARACHI – The District City Police on Friday arrested 8 criminal elements including street criminals and others. According to an official, arrested accused included 4 street criminals, three drug peddlers and a supplier of betel nut.

The accused identified as Asim, Sajid, Rashid, Asif, Sheharyar, Rab Nawaz, Sher Muhammad and Shehzad. They were arrested from the limits of Kalri, Eidgah, Kalakot, Kharadar and Nabi Bux police stations.

Four pistols along with rounds, betel nut, ice and hashish were recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered against all the arrested.

Police arrest target killer

Javed Langra in Karachi

The city police have apprehended a target killer, Javed alias Langra on Friday, alleged to have killed three people, at Rizvia society of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maruf Usman announced the arrest of target killer while addressing a press conference in the metropolis.

He revealed that the District Central Police arrested the target killer with the help of technical means and CCTV footages. The suspect was apprehended from Rizvia society near Nazimabad area of Karachi. SSP Central noted that Javed Langra – along with his associates – was involved in targeted serial killing and robberies. During the investigation, the arrested suspect revealed that his group works for Arshad alias Mamu.

Maruf Usman further said that the arrested suspect killed Ibrahim Sheikh in Rizvia on June 4, 2022, with the help of Arshad Mamu and three other associates. “It was a series of murders and Ibrahim Sheikh was the third victim,” he added.

According to the police official, firstly, Jamshed Alam was killed in Preedy Electronic Market. “When the arrested suspect’s associate – Bahadur alias Faisal – was arrested, Jamshed Alam’s driver identified him,” he added. During the investigation, Javed Langra revealed that the driver – who testified and identified Bahadur – was later killed in Bufferzone. The suspect further said that money was received for each targeted killing.

The SSP Central added that the target killer committed 11 robberies from January 1 to August 31, 2020 in various areas of Karachi.

Man son arrested for

robbing a woman

Police have arrested a father-son duo as they were robbing a woman. The father, Azeem, and his son, Bilal, were arrested after an exchange of fire in Karachi’s Samanabad area. Bilal sustained a wound during the exchange of fire.

Police say Azeem and his son were involved in muggings and often joined hands to rob people of their belongings.

The police have also recovered weapons and a motorcycle from them.

Mugging and other crimes in Karachi have peaked this year with over 56,500 street crimes reported in the city so far.

At least 58 people lost their lives while resisting robberies.