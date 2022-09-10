EOC urges S Punjab districts to improve polio campaign quality

LAHORE – Punjab Emergency Operations Cen­tre (EOC) Coordinator Syedah Ra­mallah Ali has called for improving the quality of anti-polio campaigns, micro-plans as well as data so that every child is reached with polio drops. The EOC coordinator said this talking to participants during a meeting with South Punjab districts’ health teams. The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Muham­mad Iqbal co-chaired the meeting with the coordinator.

She apprised the health secre­tary of South Punjab and the entire health team of the persistent issues faced in South Punjab. “The quality of micro-planning is not up to the mark which leaves room for children to be missed. Districts need to focus on overall quality of the campaign. In addition, the quality of data on chil­dren who have missed out on polio drops for various reasons also needs to be ensured,” instructed the EOC coordinator. “Due to polio cases in Pakistan and positive environmental samples reported from various cit­ies, transit points need to be focused. Districts also need to ensure that polio teams are provided adequate security so that they perform their duties efficiently,” stressed the EOC coordinator. After the meeting, Sye­dah Ramallah Ali distributed certifi­cates among the anti-polio workers. Nearly 20 team members received certificates during the ceremony for working in rains in hard -to-reach areas with devotion. “The services of polio teams need to be acknowl­edged. Hard working polio work­ers need to be appreciated,” urged Ramallah. During the ceremony the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab M Iqbal called upon the health team to treat polio eradication as a challenge and top priority. “Leniency in this regard will not be tolerated”, said the health secretary. The secretary further add­ed that children who had missed out on polio drops in flood affected dis­tricts should be administered polio drops urgently.