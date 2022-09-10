PR

FFC wins ‘Company of Year Award’

ISLAMABAD – Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has been conferred ‘Company of the Year Award’ by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in recognition of company’s dedication, devotion, commitment and exemplary business performance during year 2021. RCCI held its 34th RCCI International Achievement Awards Ceremony and Business Opportunity Conference in Thailand where the prestigious award was conferred to FFC. Company Secretary FFC, Brig (r) Asrat Mahmood received the award.

