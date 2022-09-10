FIA court extends Ana Sheikh’s bail till Sept 24

An FIA court in Faisalabad has extended the interim bail of Ana Sheikh till Sept 24 in a torture case of a medical student.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Munsif Ali Khan on Saturday heard the petition filed by main accused Sheikh Danish’s daughter Ana Sheikh who sought her pre-arrest bail. Granting her petition, the judge extended her pre-arrest bail till Sept 24.

Ana has been nominated in a case pertaining to torture and humiliation of a medical student Khadija Ghafoor who happened to be her class fellow and whom she wanted to marry her father Sheikh Danish.

Latif Khosa and Justice Gulzar Awan appeared before the court on behalf of Ana Sheikh.

While Aftab Ahmad Bajwa advocate represented Khadija Ghafoor in the court.

