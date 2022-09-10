Staff Reporter

Flour millers donate Rs10m to CM’s flood relief fund

LAHORE     –    A delegation of flour mills association Punjab comprising Asim Raza, Tahir Hanif Malik, Iftikhar Wattoo, Mian Riaz, Amir Rafiq, Qaiser Rasheed, Riaz Ullah and Hafiz Ahmad presented a ten million rupees cheque and relief goods of around Rs50 million to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

Talking on this occasion, the CM announced to continue helping the flood affectees and im­pressed upon people from all walks of life to lend a helping hand.

