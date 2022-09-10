Agencies

Food department foils attempt of embezzling govt flour bags

MULTAN    –   Food department raided at grain market in Shujaabad and foiled the attempt for embezzlement of 200 bags of government flour and lodged cases against the accused.

Inspection of flour mills and wholesale points has been started by the district administration to stop the embezzlement and uninterrupted supply of government flour.

District Food Authority (DFC) Ahmad Javed said that the accused Ghulam Mustafa and others were il­legally packing government flour and legal action has been launched.

Meanwhile, DFC inspected different areas of the city and checked the whole­sale points of flour including flour mills. He issued warning to several shopkeep­ers for not compiling record while giv­ing an ultimatum to the flour mills to ensure the supply of flour to the mar­ket in the specified quantity, otherwise the quota will be canceled and the flour mills will be sealed. He further said that strict monitoring was being ensured at entrances points of the city to stop the smuggling of flour and wheat smug­gling worth lakhs of rupees has been foiled, under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatta.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

KP to get Rs21 billion as provincial share in net hydel profit

Islamabad

Bilawal presents Rs15m cheque to PM for flood victims

Islamabad

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

Islamabad

Rs1b allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

Business

Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs4.12 per unit for consumers of K-Electric

Business

Net hydel profit for Punjab, KP goes up

Business

Pakistan has power generation potential of 3.4m megawatts thru indigenous resources

Business

SPI-based weekly inflation declines by 0.58 percent

Business

PSX gains 123 points

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

1 of 10,331

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More