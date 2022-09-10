APP

Govt allocates over Rs207.9m for construction of MATRC

ISLAMABAD -The federal government has allocated Rs 207.917 million under the Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) 2002-23 for the Construction of (MATRC) Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.
According to an official of the Ministry of Narcotics, as per sections 52 and 53 of the CNSA Act 1997, the responsibility for the registration and rehabilitation of drug addicts falls within the purview of the provincial government. However to provide quality treatment and meet the growing deficiency of treatment facilities the Anti-Narcotics force has undertaken various steps. Fourty five bed centres two Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres were established in Islamabad and Quetta for the rehabilitation of drug addicts
Third Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre “Benazir Shaheed ANF Hospital” has been established on May 2010 in Karachi. It is a 60-bed hospital. “Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure a healthy society,” he said.

