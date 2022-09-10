News Desk

Govt making efforts to sensitize world community about flood devastation in Pakistan: Tarar

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar has said the government is making efforts to sensitize the world community about the devastation of the flood in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the floods have wreaked havoc on a large scale.

He regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still resorting to politics when the country is faced with a natural calamity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI suspends Shakoor Shad’s party membership, issues show cause notice

National

‘Nobody knows where their village is’: New inland sea swamps Pakistan

National

Water enters Ayub Medical Complex after heavy rain

Islamabad

Asad Umar unveils list of 36 major protest sites across country

National

CCL Pharmaceuticals undertake UN Sustainability Goals in Pakistan

National

Anti-graft body to oversee aid distribution among flood victims

Islamabad

Islamabad Police summons Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case

National

UNSG appeals for ‘massive’ global support for flood-hit Pakistan

Karachi

MQM-P coordination committee members irked over Kamran Tessori’s inclusion

Islamabad

China’s Zonergy, Shanghai Electric contribute to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts

1 of 9,021

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More