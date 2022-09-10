Govt wants to make Pakistan an export-led economy, says Ahsan

ISLAMABAD – Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, on Friday said that due to the recent flash floods and financial constraints, the government was facing great challenges and the private sector has to take the leading role in developing the economy.

The minister inaugurated the 3 days ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 2022 being organized at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, which will continue till Sep 11, 2022.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal congratulated ICCI for organizing property, housing and construction expo as it would contribute to improving the economy. He said that due to the recent flash floods and financial constraints, the government was facing great challenges and the private sector has to take the leading role in developing the economy. He said that the government wanted to make Pakistan an export-led economy and the role of the private sector was more important to promote productivity and exports. He said that he has already held a recent meeting with Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad and other Chambers of Commerce and Industry and added that the private sector should highlight the key hurdles being faced by it in promoting business and economic activities and assured that the government would take measures to address them. He said that the government would facilitate the business community in all possible manner and they should produce more and export more to improve the economy.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Romania and South Africa, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawri, Baser Daud former Presidents ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

About 100 companies of property, housing and construction sector including many big brands like Park View, J7 Group, 5G, Star Marketing, Elaan Marketing, Nova City, Crescent Lake, Mumtaz City and others have put up their stalls in the Expo to display their projects. Ahsan Iqbal visited various stalls and appreciated the projects displayed in the Expo.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works lauded the effort of ICCI for organizing the Expo and said that the real estate sector has great potential that should be explored to realize its benefits for the economy. He said that his Ministry would also organize a Housing Expo in December this year and would like to work with the private sector on a public-private partnership basis to promote this sector.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the purpose of organizing ICCI Property, Housing and Construction Expo was to boost the business activities of this sector to revive the economy. He thanked the Ministry of Housing & Works and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority for supporting ICCI in this initiative and said that if given better focus by the government, the real estate and construction sector has the potential to put the economy on a fast track of growth.

