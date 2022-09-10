IAEA Report

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated in a new report that it cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, adding that there had been no progress in resolving questions about the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites. The assessment in this report undoubtedly comes as a setback to the hopes of reviving the JCPOA deal between Iran and the US.

According to the report, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi was increasingly concerned about Tehran not engaging with the IAEA on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period. The Agency’s claim is that it has been pressing Iran for answers about the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites. In the absence of substantial explanations about what happened to the uranium that appears to have been present at the three sites, the agency said it could not guarantee that uranium had not been siphoned off to make weapons.

On the other hand, Iranian officials argue that they have sufficiently responded to the inquiries and that these issues are being dug up again as a result of political pressure from Israel and other countries that do not wish to see Iran in a position to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

It remains to be seen whether this disagreement can be resolved between the two parties. As it is, talks between the US and Iran on reviving the JCPOA haven’t been very fruitful and there has only been stuttering progress if any. This is unfortunate considering how many feel that bringing Iran back into the global market will help stabilise the disruptions caused to supply chains as a result of the Ukraine conflict. The hope is that interlocutors can help bridge this divide because the sanctions imposed on Iran have far-reaching effects on multiple countries and markets. In the meantime, Pakistan must continue enhancing its trade ties with Iran, especially in areas where there are no sanctions, because we cannot afford to be caught up in these matters and need to urgently focus on upscaling our trade volume with regional countries.