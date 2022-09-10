IHC suspends notification of acceptance of resignation of PTI MNAs

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday suspended the notification on the 11 resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approved by Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The IHC issued a written decision on the petition against accepting the resignation of PTI s elected MNA Shakoor Shad. IHC CJ Athar Minullah issued orders at the request of PTI member Abdul Shakoor.

The resignations of Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhr Zaman Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Jameel Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakur Shaad, Farrukh Habib, Shireen Mazari, and Shandana Gulzar were accepted.

The Islamabad High Court suspended the notification of acceptance of PTI members’ resignation and also stopped the process of accepting the resignations of 11 members of the Assembly while also suspending the notification of acceptance of resignation of the ECP.