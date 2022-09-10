IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s plea against detention on Sept 14

The Islamabad High Court on Saturday fixed the hearing of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s petition challenging his incarceration in a sedition case for Sept 14.

As per the IHC’s previous cause list, Gill’s petition was set for hearing Friday but the court could not hear it due to appearance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the missing persons case.

The IHC registrar today issued a new cause list fixing hearing of Gill’s petition on Sept 14.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case.

The court has issued a notice to the prosecution seeking reply from him on Gill’s petition.

