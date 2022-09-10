Imran ignores summons, files reply to JIT through lawyer

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan on Friday didn’t appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Islamabad po­lice formed to probe him in a terrorism case, however, submitted his reply through his statement through his lawyer Intezar Hussain Advo­cate, informed sources said yesterday. The JIT, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Islamabad po­lice, summoned the former premier Imran Khan to appear before it on Friday at 3pm in Police Station Margalla, Islam­abad. In his statement, Imran Khan said, “The government roped me in the terrorism case due to political rivalry.” He said that police had allegedly placed his chief of staff Dr She­hbaz Gill under severe torture that had also been proved in a medical report tabled before the Islamabad High Court. “My statement did not harm any­one neither it came under do­main of terrorism, therefore, the charges against me should be dropped,” he mentioned in the statement. The PTI chief was issued summons by the JIT formed by the capital city police to quiz him in a terror­ism case. Earlier, Margalla po­lice officials had registered a case number 407/22 under sections 186/184/504/506 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) against Imran Khan, the PTI chief, on complaint of a magistrate. Ac­cording to the sources, the JIT had issued a notice to accused Imran Khan under section 160 of CrPC was executed through SP Raja Tahir Hussain of Islam­abad police, they said.