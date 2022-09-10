Imran Khan believes govt, its ‘handlers desperately moving on minus one formula’

PTI warns of dire consequences if Imran ousted from politics.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that the government and what he said ‘its handlers’ are working on a minus one formula.

The statement of the former prime minister comes just one day after the Islamabad High Court decided to indict him in contempt proceedings over his diatribe at a rally in Islam­abad last month against Ad­ditional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. The judge had approved PTI lead­er Shahbaz Gill’s physical re­mand in a sedition case.

Imran Khan Friday tweet­ed, “Tomorrow our Gujran­wala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Aza­di Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its han­dlers are so petrified that na­tion is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately mov­ing on Minus 1 formula.”

Meanwhile, The opposi­tion Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) on Friday warned of serious consequences for the country’s democracy if former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the political arena through some alleged “minus one formula.”

The PTI remarks came a day after Islamabad High Court decided to indict Chairman PTI Imran Khan in contempt of court proceedings for giving controversial remarks against a female judge of the lower ju­diciary of Islamabad “We will also raise our voice, next week, over increase in prices of petroleum products, electricity, and essential food items but now our focus is on the minus one formula that is being discussed (at certain levels),” said PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry while talking to reporters after a meeting of the senior party leadership in Bani Gala residence of Khan. He said that the way the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed by-polls indefinitely, on at least 10 seats of National Assembly and three provincial as­sembly constituencies, has given credence to the whole matter. “We are going to start a countrywide protest movement from to­morrow (Saturday) to show solidarity with Imran Khan,” the for­mer information minister Chaudhry said. He appealed that the whole nation should come out in unity to become part of PTI ral­lies as a campaign has been started to “knock out Khan techni­cally.” He said that at a time when the Pakistan’s politics was fac­ing difficult times and floods have wreaked havoc in the country, terrorism and other cases were being registered against Khan in a move to get him disqualified from holding public office. He added that an effort was being made to keep the country away from general polls. The PTI leader underlined that none of the constituencies was facing floods where by-election were post­poned. He alleged that Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto played a “drama” by giving a statement that the election should not be postponed despite the fact that ECP took the decision on the basis of a report of the Sindh government led by his own par­ty – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“We understand that this will be impossible because Pakistan’s present politics is divided into Imran Khan and anti-Imran Khan,” he said. He warned that the country’s democracy couldn’t sus­tain if Khan was disqualified from contesting the election. He said that PTI was going to enter a final phase of its political move­ment the way T20 Asia Cricket Cup has entered its final phase. Responding to a question about the contempt of court proceed­ings against Khan, Chaudhry said he had made clear the matter in his response submitted before the court and it was the duty of lawyers to satisfy the judges and they would devise their plan of action. “But the decision of politics is made by masses and not by courtrooms and we understand that the decision of the ballot is made by the public,” he said while indirectly warning that the court should avoid giving any critical judgement in the case.