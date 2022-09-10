News Desk

Imran Khan fined for seeking adjournment in defamation case against Kh Asif

A court in Islamabad on Saturday accepted the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for seeking adjournment of the hearing of a defamation case of Rs10 billion against PML-N leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, but only after fining him for that.

Counsels for the PTI chairman, in their arguments in the additional sessions court, said that since their client was busy holding public gatherings in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab; therefore, he could not show up today.

Hearing this, judge Adnan Khan slapped Rs5, 000 in fine on Imran.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case until September 24, 2022.

