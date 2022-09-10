In phone call with COAS, US General offers ‘full support’

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin had a telephone conversation on Friday.

“During the call, re­gional stability as well as defence and secu­rity cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Defence Secretary ex­pressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condo­lence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the peo­ple of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role enhancing co­operation with Pakistan at all levels. Also, Ms Samantha Power, Administrator US AID, USA called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Fri­day. During the meeting, a col­laboration or partnership in Humanitarian measures was discussed, the ISPR said. The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condo­lence to families of victims, of­fering full support to people of Pakistan and also appreciat­ed Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods. COAS thanked for USA’s sup­port and reiterated that as­sistance from our global part­ners shall be vital in rescue/ rehabilitation of the victims.