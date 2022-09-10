In phone call with COAS, US General offers ‘full support’
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin had a telephone conversation on Friday.
“During the call, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Defence Secretary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.
He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Also, Ms Samantha Power, Administrator US AID, USA called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday. During the meeting, a collaboration or partnership in Humanitarian measures was discussed, the ISPR said. The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to families of victims, offering full support to people of Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods. COAS thanked for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue/ rehabilitation of the victims.