Our Staff Reporter

In phone call with COAS, US General offers ‘full support’

RAWALPINDI    –    Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin had a telephone conversation on Friday.

“During the call, re­gional stability as well as defence and secu­rity cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Defence Secretary ex­pressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condo­lence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the peo­ple of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role enhancing co­operation with Pakistan at all levels. Also, Ms Samantha Power, Administrator US AID, USA called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Fri­day. During the meeting, a col­laboration or partnership in Humanitarian measures was discussed, the ISPR said. The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condo­lence to families of victims, of­fering full support to people of Pakistan and also appreciat­ed Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods. COAS thanked for USA’s sup­port and reiterated that as­sistance from our global part­ners shall be vital in rescue/ rehabilitation of the victims.

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan bearing brunt despite minimal share to climate change: UN SG

Islamabad

PM assures court to resolve missing persons case

Islamabad

Imran Khan believes govt, its ‘handlers desperately moving on minus one formula’

National

Khanpur dam spillways opened again to release extra water

Islamabad

Bilawal urges world to develop terror-victim approach

International

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

Islamabad

Pakistan values its ties with France: Kh Asif

Islamabad

PM visits UK High Commission to convey condolence over Queen’s demise

Islamabad

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

Islamabad

Chinese envoy lauds PAF’s professional skills

1 of 10,164

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More