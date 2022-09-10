Our Staff Reporter

Incentives for differently-abled, relief for flood-hit approved

LAHORE   –    The second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Com­mittee on Finance and Development was held on Friday in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The meeting decided to increase the conveyance al­lowance for the blind, dump and other disabled employees. It was approved to increase the con­veyance allowance for disabled government employees from 2,000 rupees to 6,000 rupees. The upgradation of posts of music teachers and Braille teachers including disabled employees was also approved. In the meeting, extension of three months in the employment period of 664 disabled daily wages employees was approved as well. The chief minister directed formulation of a comprehensive policy to permanently solve the problem of disabled daily wage employees and in this context, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari to devise a policy. Parvez direct­ed that the committee should present its recom­mendations in the next meeting and the secre­tary special education department should visit departmental institutions and submit a report. Disabled employees should be given postings at institutions near their native areas.

During the meeting, it was approved to give one month’s basic salary as a risk allowance to the staff of Rescue 1122 and rich tributes were paid to the staff of Rescue 1122 engaged in the rescue activities and rehabilitation of the victims in the flood-affected areas. A special relief pack­age was also approved for the flood victims. It was approved to increase the amount of financial as­sistance from Rs0.8 million to Rs1.0 million for the family members of the deceased.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 270

National

More than 50% PML-Q’s Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

Islamabad

Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

Islamabad

Opening of Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan shows close mutual ties: Envoy

Islamabad

US military airlifts humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Lahore

EOC urges S Punjab districts to improve polio campaign quality

Lahore

LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore

Flour millers donate Rs10m to CM’s flood relief fund

Lahore

Punjab govt to begin flood damage assessment survey from 12th

Islamabad

Pakistan bearing brunt despite minimal share to climate change: UN SG

1 of 10,171

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More