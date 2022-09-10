Khanpur dam spillways opened again to release extra water
Mangla Dam is safe, says WAPDA spokesperson
KHANPUR – The Khanpur Dam administration Friday once again opened spillways to release extra water for four hours as the dam reservoir had reached to its maximum level.
According to the details, during just six days this was the second time when the administration had decided to open the spillways of the dam as it was full to its maximum capacity.
After opening the spillways for four hours from 3:00 pm to 07:00 pm, 6,500 cusecs of water were released. Earlier, the dam administration also warned people living on both sides of the Khanpur stream and made announcements in the mosques to inform the entire area about the opening of the spillways.
The dam officials have also disclosed that the current water inflow in the reservoir was 670.50 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50 while the dam authorities also released 6500 cusec feet of water.
The water storage capacity in the dam is 1982 feet, as after torrential rains all over the country particularly upper parts of the Hazara division, the lake has reached its maximum capacity. Meanwhile, the Spokesperson Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that Mangla Dam is safe and functioning effectively. During the routine monitoring of Mangla Reservoir periphery, some cracks have been observed in Mirpur-Kotli Road near main gate of New Mirpur City, said a statement issued on Friday.
Initially, this was a single lane road, which was later on converted into a dual carriage way by Highway Department, Government of Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK).
Mirpur-Kotli dual carriage way passed through the periphery of Mangla Reservoir and never has been a part of Mangla Dam, as is misunderstood.
As reported, Mirpur administration is looking into the matter and taking measures in this regard. Breach in Mirpur-Kotli Highway; cracks continue enlarging: Officials Life-threatening cracks have developed in a big portion of Mirpur-Kotli highway close to the periphery of Mangla dam’s reservoir, causing frightening of the local population of the area including travelers of any major untoward incident if the erosion continue enlarging.
Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal has directed the diversion of heavy traffic moving to and from Mirpur for Kotli and others major towns through the alternative Band Road root passing along the Mangla-dam reservoir.
The District administration has also advised all the concerned stake-holder departments including AJK highways, police, MUST geographical department and other agencies to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality in case of continuation of the breach. The State Highway Department, has, meanwhile, been advised to starting repairing the highway discouraging the enlargement of the breach and erosion at the busiest highway.
After visiting the affected portion of the Mirpur Kotli Highway at the site of Dhairi Choudhriyan township, along with the senior officials of the administration and the concerned departments, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Friday that the breach followed by harmful cracks were found developed in the high way at Dhairi Chaudhriyan site on Mirpur Kotli Road, about 6 km from Mirpur city.
The highway was immediately closed for heavy traffic. However, the light traffic has been allowed to continue with extremely low speed at the affected site, the DC said adding that the Mirpur Highway Department has been directed to start repairing the affected portion of the road with the construction of instant speed breakers at both sides of the affected portion of the highway, he added.
The DC was flanked by senior district administration officials including ADC [G] Yasir Riaz, AC Muneer Qureshi, Div. Director PID AJK Mirpur div. Javeid Malik, Officials of police and the highway department during visit to view the collapsed site of the highway. “The matter seems very serious since the affected portion of the Mirpur Kotli highway is close to left bank of the Mangla dam reservoir”, the Deputy Commissioner has informed the top AJK government authorities in a letter, meanwhile, issued on Friday.
“In the past, a big portion of the Mirpur-Kotli highway, hardly half of a kilometer from current affected site, had washed away following the major erosion from the side of the Mangla reservoir – which was got repaired by the concerned department ”, the DC underlined in his letter.
Ch. Amjad Iqbal said that police and rescue departments teams have been posted at the affected site of the highway to make the people alert and warn to stay away of the affected site especially which passing through the damaged road.
The DC has sought immediate detailed geographical survey of the affected site of the highway to avert any major impending threat to the men and material in case of continuation of the erosion.