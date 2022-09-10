KP, Punjab’s net hydel profit will be increased from Rs. 1.10/unit to Rs 1.40/unit.

In its submissions, the KP govern­ment stated that in the light of the approval of CCI in the matter of an­nual indexation of 5 percent, GoKP’s indexation amount, in adherence to MOU signed between the GoP and GoKP from FY 2015 — 16 to FY 2021 —22, is Rs. 21 billion.

As per the order issued by NEPRA here Friday, in accordance with Rule 16(6) of NEPRA (Tariff Standards & Procedure) Rules, 1998, read with 3(2) of the National Electric Pow­er Regulatory Authority (Review Procedure) Regulations, 2009, the Authority modified its order ap­proved vide its decision in the mat­ter of Motion for Leave for Review filed by Energy and Power Depart­ment, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the Authority Decision dat­ed April 5, 2021, regarding WAPDA Hydroelectric Tariff Petition for FY 2020-21, issued on August 23, 2021 to the extent approving 5 per­cent annual indexation of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) over the rate of Rs. 1.1 0/Kwh to the Government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Government of Punjab w.e.f FY 2015-16 and FY 2016-17 respectively subject to its adjustment, if any, in light of the CCI decision and asking the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to move / pursue its summary before CCI in order to secure explicit approval, in the matter and till receipt of any CCI order /decision in the matter, the 5 percent annual indexation of NHP shall be continued.

The NEPRA decision will increase the provincial share of KP in the NHP from the existing Rs 18 billion to ap­proximately Rs 21 billion annually