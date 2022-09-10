KPHCC seals 37 health centres in anti-quackery drive
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission initiated a grand operation against quackery and inspected various healthcare establishments to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) constituted four inspection teams consisting of 9 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out an anti-quackery campaign and a grand operation against quackery.
A total of 127 Health Care Establishments (HCEs) were inspected in District Kohat and 37 Health Care Establishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff and lack of proper waste disposal management system, etc.