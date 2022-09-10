KPHCC seals 37 health centres in anti-quackery drive

PESHAWAR – Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Com­mission initiated a grand operation against quackery and inspected vari­ous healthcare establishments to en­sure the provision of quality health­care services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) constituted four inspection teams consisting of 9 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out an anti-quack­ery campaign and a grand operation against quackery.

A total of 127 Health Care Establish­ments (HCEs) were inspected in Dis­trict Kohat and 37 Health Care Estab­lishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff and lack of proper waste disposal management system, etc.