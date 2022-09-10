Leadership crisis

It is extremely ironic in this country that every politician is pinning for more and more power in the political arena for their loaves and fishes. We have seen many politicians who came into power and relish the power and embezzle abundant amounts of money from Pakistan. They have never shown any sort of respect for the suffering of this country.

However, the fact is evident and conspicuous that Pakistan has been experiencing a spate of obstacles in the development of its socio-politico and economic conditions. Currently, Pakistan is engulfed in a crisis of utmost severity. The lack of true leadership is worsening the already vulnerable condition of Pakistan. There is no unanimous decision regarding foreign policy and internal policies to alleviate socio-politico and economic chaos. Hence, political leaders of this country should make some sincere and indigenous policies to revitalize the shambling economy and polarized political conditions of Pakistan.

I feel extremely dejected to say here that our politicians are more prone to foreign reliance and foreign-generated policies rather than their own formulated policies. It is the mindset of Pakistani politicians to scourge the country through rampage and leave the torment masses of this country in economic turmoil. It seems really a Herculean task to bring a true leader into power who can exercise their power for the betterment of the country.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.