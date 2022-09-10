LHC summons Gen (R) Amjad Shohaib, others in fake news case

RAWALPINDI -Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Jawad Hassan on Friday accepted a writ petition for hearing filed against a former military officer over fake news of the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and an Israeli delegation.

The apex court also issued notices to respondents while ordering them to submit their reply within two weeks. The petitioner Mansoor Ahmed Riaz has filed a writ petition before the LHC Rawalpindi Bench making Gen (R) Amjad Shohaib, PEMRA, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Interior and Federal Secretary as respondents.

In the petition, the petitioner said that Amjad Shohaib had retired from a highest rank of armed forces and is a responsible citizen of Pakistan. He added he is getting perks and privileges and pension. He told court he not only appeared on TV talk shows but also wrote columns to express his political views.

He said that Gen (R) Amjad Shohaib did a vlog on his YouTube channel in which he claimed PM Shehbaz Sharif had held a secret meeting with an Israeli delegation in an aeroplane on airport during his visit to Doha (Qatar). The petitioner said the ex-service man misused his authority and had spread fake news.

He said that the ex-service man also uploaded the vlog on social media. He pleaded the court to accept the petition for hearing.