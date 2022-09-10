News Desk

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Murree and Gilgit seventeen, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Baramula, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh sixteen, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula seven degree centigrade.

