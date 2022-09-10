Our Staff Reporter

Meeting approves schemes for School Education Department

BAHAWALPUR    –    A meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chair­manship of Deputy Com­missioner Zahid Parvez Waraich.

In the meeting, various development schemes of the School Education De­partment were approved under the Annual Develop­ment Program 2022-2023.

The estimated cost of these schemes is Rs 126.563 million.

Additional Deputy Com­missioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director De­velopment Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan and officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich di­rected that the construction work should be completed on time.

He directed that officers concerned the development schemes.

He said that all matters should be resolved in a transparent manner.

Deputy Director Devel­opment Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that under the Annual Development Program 2022-2023, the development schemes of the School Education De­partment were underway which include the construc­tion of shelterless schools, provision of missing facili­ties, construction of dam­aged school buildings, and construction of additional classrooms.

MEETING REVIEWS MATTERS RELATED TO ALLOTMENT OF LAND TO CHOLISTANIS

Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division Raja Jahan­gir Anwar Friday said that 64255 applications have been received under the 5-year scheme of land al­lotment to landless Cho­listanis.

Addressing a meeting held at his office, he said out of these, 23684 applica­tions have been approved. A committee has been formed to review the rejected ap­plications.

Jahangir Anwar said that 20,000 allotments have been done under the 5-year scheme of land allotment.

He said, according to the directions of the Lahore High Court, plots will be allotted by draw through Pakistan Information Tech­nology Board till 20 Sep­tember 2022.

He said that a crackdown has also been launched against the illegal land pos­session mafia in Cholistan

