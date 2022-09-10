Meeting approves schemes for School Education Department
BAHAWALPUR – A meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich.
In the meeting, various development schemes of the School Education Department were approved under the Annual Development Program 2022-2023.
The estimated cost of these schemes is Rs 126.563 million.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan and officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich directed that the construction work should be completed on time.
He directed that officers concerned the development schemes.
He said that all matters should be resolved in a transparent manner.
Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that under the Annual Development Program 2022-2023, the development schemes of the School Education Department were underway which include the construction of shelterless schools, provision of missing facilities, construction of damaged school buildings, and construction of additional classrooms.
MEETING REVIEWS MATTERS RELATED TO ALLOTMENT OF LAND TO CHOLISTANIS
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Friday said that 64255 applications have been received under the 5-year scheme of land allotment to landless Cholistanis.
Addressing a meeting held at his office, he said out of these, 23684 applications have been approved. A committee has been formed to review the rejected applications.
Jahangir Anwar said that 20,000 allotments have been done under the 5-year scheme of land allotment.
He said, according to the directions of the Lahore High Court, plots will be allotted by draw through Pakistan Information Technology Board till 20 September 2022.
He said that a crackdown has also been launched against the illegal land possession mafia in Cholistan