Minister hints at tracking system to gauge students, teachers’ performance

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas on Friday said that students’ evalu­ation system had been put in place to monitor their performance on a regular basis and to devise strategies to improve the quality of education.

Addressing a press conference, he said: “The total number of students study­ing in 6 to 10th grade in all government schools across the province of Punjab is 42,93,753. Out of these, the data of 5,68,986 students has been entered the system called “Students Performance Evaluation and Tracking System.”

He informed that a software namely Students Performance Evaluation and Tracking System (SPETS) to evaluate the performance of children across the prov­ince has been prepared which was very much identical to that of NADRA soft­ware. He further stated that the details regarding a student’s temperament, per­formance, weaknesses, health, monthly income of parents, number of siblings, etc will be recorded in the database of the system. Elaborating on the benefits of the newly-prepared software system, he said that this system will help both the teachers and parents to stay fully in­formed about the academic performance of the children regularly. He added that the data system of SPETS will work on a wide scale like NADRA and the perfor­mance of the students will also be closely examined through this system

“If the educational problems of the children are not solved despite being identified in the system, then the teach­ers will be held accountable. The basic purpose behind the commencement of such a system in the form of SPETS was to help the school education department in the process of self-accountability,” he added. He claimed that the positive and comprehensive use of technology in the last four years in the School Education Department of Punjab was perhaps un­precedented in the whole of Pakistan.

“The pilot project regarding SPETS was started in March this year from a school in Multan and in the beginning the performance of students from sixth to tenth grade will be evaluated with the help of this software.” With the help of the software a unique ID number will be attached to each student with complete details of his academic record, health, extra-curricular activities, examination results and other necessary informa­tion, he added. The minister said the PTI government back in 2021 started issuing the online retirement certificates to the retired teachers, and so far more than 15,000 teachers have obtained online retirement certificates without any dif­ficulty while sitting at home. The educa­tion department is determined to bring a system which will provide relief to the teachers at the time of retirement by pay­ing their arrears online. All the arrears of the teachers will be transferred into their accounts on the occasion of retirement.

Talking about the flood disasters and devastation caused by it, Murad said, a lot of damage has been caused due to the re­cent spree of floods in the entire country including Punjab. People living in flood-affected schools in Rajanpur district have been provided with basic facilities like tents and food and more than 500 flood-affected schools in Punjab are going to be reopened for students. “We will continue to work at the same place for the welfare of the teachers and students.”