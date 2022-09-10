Minister visits FGEHA stall at Pakistan Property Expo 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minster Ahsan Iqbal visited FGEHA stall at Pakistan Property Housing and Construction Expo 2022.

He appreciated Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for the provision of affordable housing facilities to the federal government employees and commended the unprecedented efforts. He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting the stall of FGEHA at the Pakistan Property Housing and Construction Expo 2022.

On this occasion, the officials of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority gave information to the distinguished guests that FGEHA’s three project are in progress including: Sky Line Apartments, Islamabad, Life Style Residency Apartments, Lahore, and Chakala Heights, Rawalpindi. These schemes provide low rate residential facilities. In addition, he was briefed about FGEHA and PHAF’s organizing the first International Expo from 8 to 10 December 2022.