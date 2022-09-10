Misguided farmers

The government has increased the tax on tobacco purchasing from Rs. 10 per kg to Rs. 380 per kg.

The tax has been instrumental in the documentation of the purchase of tobacco by manufacturers of cigarettes and other tobacco products. It is an adjustable tax having no additional burden on the manufacturers.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmers Rights Protection Association (KPFRPA) has opposed the government’s decision and wrongly associated it with farmers.

The above-mentioned advance tax is applicable only on the tobacco that enters the Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) plant. All manufacturers who purchase tobacco from farmers must process tobacco through GLT before it can be used for the manufacturing of cigarettes.

Illegal cigarette manufacturers are pressurizing the FBR through farmers for the withdrawal of this major documentation measure.

The previous government had also increased the tax on tobacco from Rs. 10 per kg to Rs. 300 per kg, however, it had to retract the decision due to pressure from lobby sitting in power corridors, related to illegal cigarette producers.

The government must take a firm stand on this decision. Otherwise, it may facilitate the rise in illicit trade as it will once again give these illegal manufacturers the opportunity to hide their actual tobacco purchases and channel the unlawfully gained revenues from this evasion into marketing and fiscal violations.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.