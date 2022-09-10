Modi govt using NIA to arrest Kashmiris on fake charges

ISLAMABAD – The Modi-led fascist Indian government is using its notorious Indian National Intelligence (NIA) to arrest innocent Kashmiris on fake charges and punish them to create an atmosphere of fear and terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

NIA is used as a state tool to perpetrate human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris.

The intelligence agency is empowered to deal with the investigation of terror-related crimes across India without special permission from the states. In actuality, its main purpose is to deal with the freedom movements across India through un­lawful actions under Indian State patronage.

According to the Kashmir media service, the per­sonnel of Indian forces and agencies during house raids are arresting youth and summoning others to the police stations. “The police force us to stay a long time and harass us in police stations, with­out any reason which is affecting our work,” several youth told the media. It seems that India, its proxy regime, and agencies are trying to break Kashmiris’ commitment to the Kashmir cause by using such cheap tactics, they said, adding that such tactics could not break the Kashmiri’s resolve for freedom.

The APHC leadership has appealed to the world community to take note of the situation of occu­pied Kashmir and raise their voice against such tyranny, oppression, subjugation, and autocracy.

India’s notorious NIA has also filed a charge sheet against eight Kashmiris in a fictitious case of hatching a conspiracy to carry out attacks in IIOJK. The NIA filed the charge sheet in an NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Naseer Ahmad Malik, Imti­yaz Ahmad Rather, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, Yawar Rashid Ganai, Suhail Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri, Anayat Gulzar Butt and Jahangir Ahmad Dar who are residents of South Kashmir’s Pulwa­ma district. The case was initially registered on 11 March at Pulwama Police Station and re-regis­tered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 8 April. In the charge sheet, it has been alleged that these people facilitated Mujahideen, with lo­gistics support, who were planning to carry out at­tacks on Indian forces.