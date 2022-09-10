More than 50% PML-Q’s Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

Fifty percent or more of PML-Q lawmakers in Punjab are in contact with the party president Chaudhry Shujaat — a cousin of the province’s chief minister, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who is a strong ally of PTI.

Shujaat and Elahi, who were considered to be extremely close, drifted apart earlier this year when the former decided against supporting the latter for the CM post.

There was also an attempted coup by Elahi and his allies in the party to overthrow Shujaat as the president, however, he moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to foil the bid.

Well-informed sources told Daily Jang that although the federal government is busy tackling deadly floods, it is also mulling toppling the Punjab government.

The sources told the publication that most party lawmakers have agreed to back Shujaat’s decisions — putting PTI at the risk of losing the Punjab government once again.

In a recent speech at a public rally in Chishtian, Punjab, ex-PM Khan had also claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to topple the Punjab government, adding that “Mr X and Mr Y” were also issuing threats to him.

