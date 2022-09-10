News Desk

MQM-P coordination committee members irked over Kamran Tessori’s inclusion

Multiple coordination committee members have expressed their anger over restoration of Kamran Tessori as member of the committee.

According to estranged MQM-P leaders, they were not informed regarding the coordination committee’s meeting and only few members were informed regarding it.

“MNA Kishwar Zehra has conveyed her reservations to the party in written in which she stated that she is part of the committee but will not remain silent on unjustified decisions,” they said.

The sources said that the other estranged leaders included lawmakers Javed Hanif, Muhammad Hussain, Zahid Mansoori, and Amir Moeen. “They have demanded to hold the meeting again and decide on the matters with two-third majority,” they said. “Any member could be included in the coordination committee after approval with two-third majority.”

Moreover, sources said that another key leader Advocate Shahab Imam is also annoyed over the recent decisions and has decided to part ways from the party in protest.

Kamran Tessori is considered close to former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and his induction in the party is seen as Sattar’s return to the party fold.

In February 2018, Kamran Tessori, who was considered the major source of contention within the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P), on Friday reportedly submitted his resignation to Farooq Sattar.

Tessori also announced that he would not contest the intra-party elections which are scheduled to be held on Sunday February 18. He said that he has submitted his resignation to Farooq Sattar and any decision taken by him would be accepted.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Anti-graft body to oversee aid distribution among flood victims

Islamabad

Islamabad Police summons Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case

National

UNSG appeals for ‘massive’ global support for flood-hit Pakistan

Islamabad

China’s Zonergy, Shanghai Electric contribute to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts

Islamabad

ECP prepares new result management system for next general polls

National

World paying ‘horrific price’ for fossil fuels folly: UN chief

Islamabad

Chinese firms make second donation to Gwadar

Lahore

Court releases written verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference

National

Two children die after hit by lightning in AJK

National

Indus water surges to 6.26 Lac cusecs at Kotri Barrage

1 of 9,097

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More