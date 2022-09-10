NA likely to be summoned to discuss ravaging floods

ISLAMABAD – The ruling party [PML-N), in consultation with its coali­tion partners in the Parliament, is planning to summon a National Assembly session to discuss ravaging floods in the country.

The government plans to summon this short session of the National Assembly to jointly chalk out strategy for rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas. Sources said that National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will also hold a meeting with the parliamentary leaders of the parliamentary parties on this matter soon