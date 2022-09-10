Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra), and 1Link, the largest payment gate­way, officially collaborating to­gether have entered into an agreement creating a strate­gic alliance to administer and evolve a robust e-payment net­work in Pakistan through e-Sa­hulat franchises.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik and 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawal­la signed an agreement here on Friday at Nadra Headquarters, said a statement issued by the authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik said that the au­thority has been taking initia­tives to enhance e-governance by empowering both public and private sector organisations through its wide range of digital services and expertise. He said Nadra e-Sahulat was one of the most advanced digital financial service delivery channels reach­ing the grassroots level across the country.

“We are enhancing state ca­pacity to deliver digital public goods and move towards elec­tronic financial transactions for transparency and accountabil­ity. This would enable financial inclusion as well,” said Malik.

Giving the details about the partnership, he said that inte­grating Nadra platform with 1Link would enable aggregation of billers on both platforms ena­bling 17000 plus e-Sahulat out­lets to perform funds transfer, cash-in/cash-out and public to government (P2G), government to public (G2P) and public to pub­lic payments (P2P) payments. “It will also enable citizens to imple­ment national digital payments and financial inclusion objectives in the future.” Cash in/ Cash out is an opportunity for more than 40 plus bank account holders to transfer/withdraw cash while using secure biometric verifica­tion, he added.

With this partnership, 17000 e-Sahulat outlets of Nadra will double the capacity of more than 16,500 1Link ATM ma­chines across the country through which citizens will be able to deposit and withdraw cash easily and conveniently, the statement said