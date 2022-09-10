Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform
ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and 1Link, the largest payment gateway, officially collaborating together have entered into an agreement creating a strategic alliance to administer and evolve a robust e-payment network in Pakistan through e-Sahulat franchises.
Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik and 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawalla signed an agreement here on Friday at Nadra Headquarters, said a statement issued by the authority.
Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik said that the authority has been taking initiatives to enhance e-governance by empowering both public and private sector organisations through its wide range of digital services and expertise. He said Nadra e-Sahulat was one of the most advanced digital financial service delivery channels reaching the grassroots level across the country.
“We are enhancing state capacity to deliver digital public goods and move towards electronic financial transactions for transparency and accountability. This would enable financial inclusion as well,” said Malik.
Giving the details about the partnership, he said that integrating Nadra platform with 1Link would enable aggregation of billers on both platforms enabling 17000 plus e-Sahulat outlets to perform funds transfer, cash-in/cash-out and public to government (P2G), government to public (G2P) and public to public payments (P2P) payments. “It will also enable citizens to implement national digital payments and financial inclusion objectives in the future.” Cash in/ Cash out is an opportunity for more than 40 plus bank account holders to transfer/withdraw cash while using secure biometric verification, he added.
With this partnership, 17000 e-Sahulat outlets of Nadra will double the capacity of more than 16,500 1Link ATM machines across the country through which citizens will be able to deposit and withdraw cash easily and conveniently, the statement said