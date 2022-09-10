Our Staff Reporter

Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

ISLAMABAD    –    National Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra), and 1Link, the largest payment gate­way, officially collaborating to­gether have entered into an agreement creating a strate­gic alliance to administer and evolve a robust e-payment net­work in Pakistan through e-Sa­hulat franchises.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik and 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawal­la signed an agreement here on Friday at Nadra Headquarters, said a statement issued by the authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik said that the au­thority has been taking initia­tives to enhance e-governance by empowering both public and private sector organisations through its wide range of digital services and expertise. He said Nadra e-Sahulat was one of the most advanced digital financial service delivery channels reach­ing the grassroots level across the country.

“We are enhancing state ca­pacity to deliver digital public goods and move towards elec­tronic financial transactions for transparency and accountabil­ity. This would enable financial inclusion as well,” said Malik.

Giving the details about the partnership, he said that inte­grating Nadra platform with 1Link would enable aggregation of billers on both platforms ena­bling 17000 plus e-Sahulat out­lets to perform funds transfer, cash-in/cash-out and public to government (P2G), government to public (G2P) and public to pub­lic payments (P2P) payments. “It will also enable citizens to imple­ment national digital payments and financial inclusion objectives in the future.” Cash in/ Cash out is an opportunity for more than 40 plus bank account holders to transfer/withdraw cash while using secure biometric verifica­tion, he added.

With this partnership, 17000 e-Sahulat outlets of Nadra will double the capacity of more than 16,500 1Link ATM ma­chines across the country through which citizens will be able to deposit and withdraw cash easily and conveniently, the statement said

More Stories
National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 270

National

More than 50% PML-Q’s Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

Islamabad

Opening of Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan shows close mutual ties: Envoy

Islamabad

US military airlifts humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Lahore

EOC urges S Punjab districts to improve polio campaign quality

Lahore

LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore

Flour millers donate Rs10m to CM’s flood relief fund

Lahore

Incentives for differently-abled, relief for flood-hit approved

Lahore

Punjab govt to begin flood damage assessment survey from 12th

Islamabad

Pakistan bearing brunt despite minimal share to climate change: UN SG

1 of 11,638

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More