Nasir Shah directs all municipal bodies for conducting anti-mosquito spray

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Shah has directed all the municipal bodies to conduct an anti-mosquito spray in their jurisdictions here on Friday. He also asked them to launch the fumigation in tent city and flood relief camps. He said that the representatives of the local government must be involved in the relief work. The LG minister said that tent cities must be properly sprayed against mosquitoes.

The LG bodies should provided relief to the flood victims as much as they can, he said, adding that drinking water should also be made available in the tent cities.