Net hydel profit for Punjab, KP goes up

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab 5 percnt annual indexation of net hydel profit (NHP) over the rate of Rs. 1.1 0/unit.

The decision will increase the Net Hydel Profit (NHP) from Rs. 1.10/unit to Rs 1.40/unit for both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its submissions, the KP government stated that in the light of the approval of CCI in the matter of annual indexation of 5%, GoKP’s indexation amount, in adherence to MoU signed between the GoP and GoKP from FY 2015 — 16 to FY 2021 —22, is Rs 21 billion.

As per the order issued by NEPRA here Friday, in accordance with Rule 16(6) of NEPRA (Tariff Standards & Procedure) Rules, 1998, read with 3(2) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Review Procedure) Regulations, 2009, the Authority hereby modifies its order approved vide its decision in the matter of Motion for Leave for Review filed by Energy and Power Department, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the Authority Decision dated April 5, 2021, regarding WAPDA Hydroelectric Tariff Petition for FY 2020-21, issued on August 23, 2021 to the following extent:

a. To approve 5% annual indexation of net hydel profit (NHP) over the rate of Rs. 1.1 0/Kwh to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Government of Punjab w.e.f FY 2015-16 and FY 2016-17 respectively subject to its adjustment, if any, in light of the CCI decision.

b. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to move/pursue its summary before CCI in order secure explicit approval, in the matter and till receipt of any CCI order /decision in the matter, the 5% annual indexation of NHP shall be continued. The NEPRA decision will increase the provincial share of KP in the NHP from the existing Rs 18b to approximately Rs 21b annually.