Opening of Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan shows close mutual ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Ab­dula on Wednesday said that Ethio­pia’s decision to formally kick-started its diplomatic mission from Islamabad would help out to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between two countries.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that Ethiopia and Pakistan would develop a legal trade framework that further incentivizes both countries’ in­vestors and enhances trade volume.

Commenting about Ethiopia’s inter­est in CPEC, he said that CPEC is one of the grand infrastructure projects be­tween Pakistan and China. It will link Pakistan with the rest of the world, adding that the Gwadar and Djibouti is the shortest route, and strategical­ly it can connect Pakistan to the rest of Africa. Under the Belt and Road Initia­tive, the Railway project from Djibou­ti to Addis Ababa Railway has already been completed. He added that Ethio­pia is looking into it and special inter­est in the CPEC’s project.

Earlier, Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussain Rame­to had also said, “Ethiopia is consider­ing providing visa-on-arrival facility for businessmen from Pakistan so that they can easily visit the African nation in a bid to explore business opportunities,”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and Ethiopia’s trade volume is around $63m. While the exports of Ethiopia to Pakistan are about $24.6 million, Paki­stan’s exports to Ethiopia are $38.6m.

He also expressed deep condolences for those Pakistanis who have lost their precious lives in the flood and added that the entire world has to stand with Pakistan in this critical time.