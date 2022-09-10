Pakistan bearing brunt despite minimal share to climate change: UN SG
ISLAMABAD – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has said that Pakistan is one of the states that are paying heavy price in terms of climate change despite its minimal contribution to the phenomenon.
“Pakistan’s contribution to climate change is very little but it is one of the most dramatically impacted by the consequences of climate change,” Guterres said during a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday.
The UN Secretary appealed to the international community for extending maximum financial help to undertake rescue and relief efforts as well as to meet the emerging challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the aftermath of devastation caused by recent floods in the country.
He said the world needed to amplify its assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the natural disaster.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that especially, the countries that make most of the emissions should do justice by providing massive support to the people of Pakistan to meet this calamity.
He urged the global community to mobilize everything possible to support the people of Pakistan as they have lost their houses, jobs, and crops.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Secretary General for visiting the flood-affected people of Pakistan, who are facing devastation and destruction due to the negative impact of climate change.
The UN Secretary-General besides urging support for flood relief assistance also emphasized debt support for Pakistan to help the country overcome numerous challenges including economic stability.
Guterres, who had earlier launched a global appeal to raise $160 million for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, said joint efforts were required to help the country overcome the conse
Chief quences of climate change.
Pakistan, he said, despite its little contribution to climate change was bearing the negative effects of the phenomenon of natural disasters.
He said it was absolutely essential for other countries, particularly those contributing to carbon emissions, to mobilize resources for Pakistan following the devastating monsoon.
“Today, it is Pakistan and tomorrow it could be any other country. Mobilizing resources for Pakistan is a matter of justice,” he said. He said Pakistan was witnessing an “unprecedented natural disaster” and lauded the government, army, and NGOs for working together in a “remarkable way”.
Guterres said he would continue to raise his voice for the Pakistani government and people who were grappling with difficult situations amid floods.
“Pakistan is in my heart as I have worked with this country for 17 years while the nation extended enormous generosity to Afghan refugees for decades,” he said. PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “We are very grateful for the solidarity demonstrated by you as 33 million people suffer dire conditions in the wake of heavy floods.”
Earlier, the UN Secretary General called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Several members of the federal cabinet joined the meeting.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan was facing floods of epic proportions, which were a dreadful manifestation of climate-induced natural disaster. He outlined the extensive rescue and relief efforts being undertaken by the Government, in collaboration with UN agencies, international community and humanitarian organizations, to reach out to the deeply affected over 33 million people across the country. He highlighted that Secretary-General Guterres’s visit to Pakistan demonstrated strong solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this critical time. The Prime Minister appreciated the Secretary-General’s strong support and advocacy for mobilizing international assistance, including for the $ 160 million UN “Flash Appeal” to fund Pakistan’s Flood Response Plan.
He recalled that, with less than 1% of global carbon emissions, Pakistan was among those least responsible for global warming.
“Yet, it was among the top ten countries most severely impacted by climate change,” he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that, in the spirit of climate justice, Pakistan merited support from the international community, especially the industrialized countries, to respond to this climate calamity and to recover and rebuild with enhanced resilience.
The two leaders also discussed Pakistan’s plans for the phase of rehabilitation of the flood affected population and reconstruction of areas devastated by floods.
The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s resolve to build resilience against future climate shocks including through various projects on adaptation and mitigation with adequate support from the UN system and other international partners.
Recalling his long association with Pakistan, the Secretary-General conveyed his enormous appreciation for the people of Pakistan. The Secretary General emphasized that it was not merely about solidarity but a question of justice.
He said that apart from the massive support required for rehabilitation and reconstruction, the whole issue of climate change needed to be addressed with the kind of urgency, seriousness and responsibilities that it deserved.
Later, speaking at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here after their meeting, the UN Secretary General invited the world attention towards Pakistan floods’ devastation.
He said the UN was on ground to support the flood-hit people with the teams providing food and other emergency supplies.
“What we have done is but a drop in the ocean for the people. Pakistan needs massive international support for relief and rehabilitation,” he maintained.
The UN chief called for bringing the climate change issue on the international agenda.
“For me it is very emotional to see the people of Pakistan suffering at the hands of climate change. Helping the people of Pakistan is not a matter of solidarity but a matter of justice,” the UN chief said.
In his comments, FM Bilawal called the situation a climate catastrophe. “Considering the magnitude of the destruction, Pakistan is unable to get funds required to meet shelter, clothing and food for the 35 million flood-stricken people,” he added. The FM said the flood survivors were also at the risk of waterborne disease besides viruses and bacteria.
He said as the country was yet going through the rescue and relief phase, a gigantic challenge of rebuilding the people’s houses, schools and infrastructure was ahead. “When we have a 100km lake that has developed in the middle of Pakistan, tell me how big of a drain can I build to manage this? Where do I build a dam which can withhold & drain a 100km wide lake? There is no man made structure that can evacuate this water,” he maintained. To a question, the UN chief said he always offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue which was not accepted by India calling it a bilateral issue.
Earlier, FM Bilawal held a meeting with the UN chief. Both the leaders held a meeting to discuss the grave humanitarian situation in the flood-hit areas of the country.
They also exchanged views on dealing with climate crisis, mobilization of climate finance and funds for reconstruction, rehabilitation and adaptation in the wake of floods in Pakistan, the foreign ministry said. The Secretary-General will also be travelling to areas most impacted by the floods as part of his visit.