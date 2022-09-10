Staff Reporter

Pakistan beat India in Polo World C’ship Zone E playoff

LAHORE – Pakistan beat India 5-4 in the first match of Polo World Championship Zone E playoffs at Innada Polo Club Johannesburg, South Africa. According to information provided by Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Secretary Lt Col Ayaz Ahmed, Pakistan team played well against India with phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan and young and energetic Raja Mikayel Sami scoring two goals each while Raja Temur Nadeem scored a goal too. The game was tied at 4-4 till the last moments, however, Raja Temur steered the ball onto Raja Mikayel, who smashed in the match-winning goal and helped Pakistan register their first victory in the mega event. Pakistan will play their second match on September 11 (tomorrow) at East Rand Polo Club.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

KP to get Rs21 billion as provincial share in net hydel profit

Islamabad

Bilawal presents Rs15m cheque to PM for flood victims

Islamabad

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

Islamabad

Rs1b allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

Business

Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs4.12 per unit for consumers of K-Electric

Business

Net hydel profit for Punjab, KP goes up

Business

Pakistan has power generation potential of 3.4m megawatts thru indigenous resources

Business

SPI-based weekly inflation declines by 0.58 percent

Business

PSX gains 123 points

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

1 of 3,980

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More