Pakistan has power generation potential of 3.4m megawatts thru indigenous resources

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has the power generation potential of 3.4 million megawatts through indigenous energy resources.

According to a recently released report on Overview of Pakistan’s Power Sector and its Future Outlook, presently Pakistan is facing increasing pressure on its resources to provide affordable access of electricity to its population. With a total consumption in 2020-21 of 121 billion kWh and electricity consumption per capita of 584 kWh, Pakistan is among those countries with lowest per capita consumption of electricity in the world. Against a total electricity generation of 143 billion kWh, the consumption represents, losses of more than 15 percent relative to total electricity generation. At the same time, provision of electricity at competitive rates to more than 24 percent population (still without electricity) is adding burden on the public- sector- run utilities to expand their infrastructure to remote areas of the country.

The report is jointly compiled by various organization including NUST Energy Center, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), All Pakistan Chinese Enterprise Association (APCEA), China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd CSAIL and PCI.

It is estimated that there is potential of 3.4 million MW in Pakistan through indigenous energy resources which include hydro power 60,000 MW, wind power 346,000 MW, solar power 2,900,000 MW, bagasse cogeneration 2,000 MW, and coal power 100,000 MW in the country.

Hydro resources are mainly located in the northern parts of the country, from which the mighty Indus river starts and other rivers and tributaries join this river. Indigenous coal resources are present in Thar in Sindh. The wind and solar resources are mainly located in Balochistan, Sindh and areas in Southern Punjab.

The hydro power may be developed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K). Power potential on different rivers is as follows: Indus River 39,717 MW, Jhelum River 5,624 MW, Swat River 1,803 MW, Kunhar River 1,480 MW, Kandiah River 1,006 MW,Punch River 462 MW, other rivers 9,704 MW.

The operational projects in public sector are 9,443 MW while in private sector it is 1,051 MW. Projects under implementation in public sector are 19,539 MW while in private sector (PPIB + Provinces) 5,540 MW. Projects with feasibility study completed 4,345 MW and raw sites 19,725 MW. Total hydropower potential is 59,643 MW.

Pakistan is among the most fortunate countries that receive plenty of sunshine throughout the year. The GoP is envisaging to develop more than 7,000 MW of solar PV projects by 2030.

The potential of wind power in Pakistan is estimated to be around 346,000 MW. It is anticipated that, if properly exploited, Pakistan’s coal resources may generate more than 100,000 MW of electricity over the next 30 years. According to rough estimates, the total coal resources of Pakistan are more than 185 billion tonnes.