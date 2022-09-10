Pakistan needs over $10b for flood-hit areas rehab: Shah
Minister shows dissatisfaction over world response to flood damages in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Expressing dissatisfaction over the international community’s response to the national disasters, Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah has said the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF) should immediately disburse over $10 billion for rehabilitation in flood-affected areas of the country.
“The international community has to jointly deal with the climate change in the world, as this horrifying reality could only be dealt with by unanimous effort,” said Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah, in an interview with The Nation yesterday. About the UN’s specific fund for the Climate Change Fund, Minister, the Minister was of the view that the UN’s specific fund for Climate Change related is around 600 billion dollars.
“As per my knowledge UN’s Specific fund for Climate Change is $600 billion dollars…Our country is in dire need of funds for rehabilitation in flood affected areas of the country,” he said. The international community should understand the miseries and woes of the flood-affected, as climate change is fast becoming a big challenge for the world. “Pakistan is a third world country, with a large number of people surviving with the income of 100 dollars per month,” said the minister, mentioning that the developed countries including US, UK, China and others need to draw proper attention over this calamity in our country.
“Due to ravishing floods, a large number of people in the country are shelterless. The relief and rehabilitation work can properly run with the proper attention of the international community,” he said. Shah said that the unprecedented rains have created national disaster in the country. “Disaster effects can also be minimized with the planning but lack of proper planning on the part of rulers equally pushes the country to this stage,” he said, mentioning that this was high time to learn from mistakes and seriously think and plan for climate challenges.