Pakistan values its ties with France: Kh Asif

Minister for Defence says Pakistan committed to stability, peace in region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan, India.

ISLAMABAD – French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his office here on Friday.

The defence minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with France both bilaterally and in the context of European Union. He expressed that Pak-France bilateral relations are based on principles of mutual respect.

Minister for Defence stressed that Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the re­gion with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan and India. He reiterated that Kashmir dispute resolution is necessary for lasting peace in the region.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan will contin­ue to work closely with France on all matters of bilateral interest. He also stated that collab­oration in addressing global challenges, such as terrorism, extremism is important part of bilateral relations. The minister highlighted that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic coop­eration with Pakistan at all levels.