Past in Perspective

The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it.
–Woodrow Wilson

In 1918, President Wilson made an address to a joint session of the US Congress in which he explained 14 separate points that should be included in the post-WW1 settlement. These included open diplomacy without secrecy, economic free trade, equal trade conditions, disarmament, adjustment of colonial claims, evacuation of Russia and Belgium, the return of Alsace-Lorraine, readjustment of Italian borders, self-determination for Austria-Hungary, redrawing the borders of the Balkan region, creation of a Turkish state, Creation of a Polish state and the creation of the League of Nations. These were vital points that set up a framework for the Treaty of Versailles and what peace looked like after the world war.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Letters

Leadership crisis

Letters

Misguided farmers

Opinion

Past in Perspective

Editorials

Unacceptable Conditions

Letters

The problems of Gwadar

Letters

A Trustee Prime Minister?

Letters

Education in rural areas

Opinion

Past in Perspective

Editorials

Daily Losses

Letters

Importance of travelling

1 of 55

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More