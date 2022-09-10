Past in Perspective

The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it.

–Woodrow Wilson

In 1918, President Wilson made an address to a joint session of the US Congress in which he explained 14 separate points that should be included in the post-WW1 settlement. These included open diplomacy without secrecy, economic free trade, equal trade conditions, disarmament, adjustment of colonial claims, evacuation of Russia and Belgium, the return of Alsace-Lorraine, readjustment of Italian borders, self-determination for Austria-Hungary, redrawing the borders of the Balkan region, creation of a Turkish state, Creation of a Polish state and the creation of the League of Nations. These were vital points that set up a framework for the Treaty of Versailles and what peace looked like after the world war.