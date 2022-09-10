PEC’s criteria for entry tests irks KP varsities

PESHAWAR – The vice chancellors of the public and pri­vate sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have unanimously shown concern over the recent notification issued by the Pakistan Engineer­ing Council (PEC) on de­vising the framework for entry tests relating to ad­mission to the engineer­ing programmes.

UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ift­ikhar Hussain chaired the hybrid meeting here on Friday which was at­tended by the vice-chan­cellors of public and pri­vate sector universities including Director Ad­missions UET Pesha­war Dr Rashid Nawaz, Dean UET Mardan Dr Im­ran Khan, Pro-VC UET Mardan, Director ETEA Yasir Imran, members of the PEC Prof Dr Zaka Ullah and Prof Dr Afzal Khan and other con­cerned officials.

The meeting urged the PEC to withdraw the no­tification as it would im­pact engineering educa­tion in future, adding, it did not engage all the stakeholders and thus lacked due process of careful review.