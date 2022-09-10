PEC’s criteria for entry tests irks KP varsities
PESHAWAR – The vice chancellors of the public and private sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have unanimously shown concern over the recent notification issued by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on devising the framework for entry tests relating to admission to the engineering programmes.
UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain chaired the hybrid meeting here on Friday which was attended by the vice-chancellors of public and private sector universities including Director Admissions UET Peshawar Dr Rashid Nawaz, Dean UET Mardan Dr Imran Khan, Pro-VC UET Mardan, Director ETEA Yasir Imran, members of the PEC Prof Dr Zaka Ullah and Prof Dr Afzal Khan and other concerned officials.
The meeting urged the PEC to withdraw the notification as it would impact engineering education in future, adding, it did not engage all the stakeholders and thus lacked due process of careful review.